Ben Purrington has urged Ross County to use their landmark win at Livingston as a launchpad for a Premiership revival.

Malky Mackay’s men won in West Lothian for the first time in a decade last weekend, but find themselves bottom on goal difference with two league victories in 10 before Saturday's visit of Dundee United.

“It was a hard-fought win – backs to the wall at times – and a positive step in the right direction,” said the English full-back.

“Hopefully we can push on now and get another win at the weekend.

“If you can string a few wins together in this league you can quickly climb. You also see that if we lose a few, you can drop. It’s a tough league.

“Every game is massive and if you can get back-to-back wins it’s really big."