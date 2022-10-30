C﻿raig Nelson, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got.

Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

Only Manchester City and Newcastle United have had more – with six each.

The fact in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic was unable to add to his nine goals and Fulham’s run of scoring in every home game came to an end should not be underestimated.

That hard work, however, was undermined by another toothless attacking display.

Lampard had clearly hoped Everton had turned a corner following their 3-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace, but once more there was no real thrust going forward.

A return of just 11 goals in 13 games is not good enough. Everton failed to score for an 11th time in 31 Premier League games under Lampard – consistent, yes, but certainly not what Lampard was after.