E﻿ddie Howe says Newcastle has been transformed in the first year under new ownership and that positivity has transcended onto the city.

O﻿n what the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover has done not only for the club, but for the city, Howe said: "For the club itself it has transformed first the feeling but then the vision. The vision will drive this club into hopefully a very successful future.

"For the city I think the city bounces off what the football club is doing and the feeling within the football club, so with that positivity inside the club now you are feeling that around the city. It’s my job to try and keep that for as long as possible.

"Hopefully it gives the crowd another level to go to. It’s difficult to surpass how they have been for us this season as they have been brilliant in every moment. Successful or unsuccessful they have backed the team. If there is another level to go we will embrace that and hopefully that will spur the players on to give even more."

While Howe wasn't in charge when the takeover was completed, he said plenty of progress has been made during his tenure under the new owners.

"The club has come a long way," he added. "The positivity first and foremost was what hit me coming into the club with everyone connected with the club and what may lie ahead in the future.

"That positivity is still there and that is a difficult thing to keep. Everyone behind the scenes has done a very good job in terms of putting the building blocks in place for what the club needs for long term success and hopefully we can deliver that."