Jurgen Klopp says “too many injuries” are proving key as his side battle to find consistency but the Liverpool boss has vowed to take the “necessary steps” to find form.

The Reds can reach the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare if they draw at Ajax on Wednesday.

But their league form has been patchy this season – leaving them eighth – and they have one win in seven away matches in all competitions.

Injuries to key names such as Thiago, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz have done little to help the cause.

“You need consistency in a line-up and we can’t do that," Klopp said. "That means the players who don’t have injuries play too often and the ones with injuries come back and play too early. Then they come back and have another injury.

“That situation is not sorted overnight. No complaints. It’s just the situation.

“I am really looking forward to the game. I am positive. It’s Ajax, Champions League, a big game. We have played really good a couple of times but we are not without problems. Our squad is not too small, we have just too many injuries.

“We were now in a good moment until we lost to Forest in a strange game.

“Do I expect us to play better consistently? Yes. Am I ready to make the necessary steps to get there? Yes. Very good performances on a level don’t fall off trees. We are working on it, trying to turn each screw. We know it’s a difficult situation. I think it makes sense to be optimistic. That’s what I am."