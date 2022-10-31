E﻿x-Nottingham Forest forward Kevin Campbell was not too perturbed by a thumping defeat at Arsenal and says Steve Cooper must target points in upcoming home games against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

F﻿orest's latest heavy loss left them marooned at the foot of the Premier League table, but Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast a rollercoaster season is to be expected for the league newcomers.

"﻿The most important thing for Forest is to get 17th at the end of the season," he said. "There will be bumps in the road but they have just drawn at Brighton and beaten Liverpool.

"﻿Their home form will be key. They have to get points there and the crowd will play a big part in that. The fans are right with the team and their home form is going to be so crucial to Premier League survival.

"﻿If they can get four points from their next two home games, even six points, that would be very good."

L﻿isten to all from Campbell on BBC Sounds from 02'21'00