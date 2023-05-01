Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly says Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has "a vulnerability to him now that wasn't there before".

Speaking before the Reds' thrilling 4-3 victory over Spurs, Van Dijk told the Times, external his performances this season have been below par and that criticism has been warranted.

Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily that the Dutchman's display at Anfield on Sunday was far from convincing: "Some of the defending was atrocious. It was so bad from both sides, it really was.

"Liverpool looked so vulnerable - they are not what they were. Van Dijk has had an off season and maybe he can get back to what he was, but when he was chasing down [Ivan] Perisic and Perisic chops inside and he slips over, Van Dijk [in previous seasons] would have got there and eaten him alive - pushed him into the corner and shown him one way.

"There is a vulnerability to him now that wasn’t there before."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds