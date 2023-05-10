"You could see something was building."

That's the view of Everton fan Paul Mac, who believes the Toffees had hinted a quality performance was coming before they produced a stunning 5-1 win at Brighton.

Speaking to Tuesday Night Sport on BBC Radio Merseyside, he said: “I think there have been hints of that [performance] building up over the last few weeks.

"I think with the chances we had at Leicester City, you could see something was building. There was a bit of momentum, we were having actual shots on goal, which we weren't doing previously.”

The impressive victory over Brighton boosted survival hopes for the Toffees who are currently 17th, two points above the drop zone with three games to go.

"You couldn't believe this was actually Everton and this was us annihilating a team," Mac added. "But, being Evertonians, 3-0 at half-time and everyone was going, 'ah we've got to keep this tight' and worrying.

"Even when it was 4-1, we were all terrified that we were going to do an Everton and capitulate, but thankfully we held strong. They put us under so much pressure in the second half.”

Sean Dyche's side will face a tough test when they host Manchester City this weekend, before playing Wolves and Bournemouth in their final two games.