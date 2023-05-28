St Johnstone 2-0 Livingston: What did the manager say?

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean told Sportsound: "I'm delighted, it was a great result for us. I didn't actually think we started well and I wasn't best pleased with that. We grew into it, got better. The first goal was important. It was a great assist from Gowzer, he was telling me! I thought we should have scored three or four.

"I've been in for six games and they've given me everything they've got. The reaction I've had from them ahs been fantastic, so massive credit to them. We've created standards now. We need to build on that and improve. I want to get better. There's good building blocks now.

"We've got a lot of work on our hands. Myself and Gus MacPherson will sit down, discuss what's happening with certain individuals. We've got ideas in place and things ready to go. It'll be disappointing to lose some players but that's football.

"It's a family football club. What the chairman has done for this club is incredible and it's an emotional day before and after the game. I thank him for everything he's done for me and this football club.

"It's a sad day for Murray [Davidson]. What a servant he has been. He's not just a teammate, he's been a friend as well. I wish him every success.