Nottingham Forest will assess midfielder Jesse Lingard after he limped off against former side Manchester United in midweek.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson may return after being unable to face his parent club, but Morgan Gibbs-White is out.

Chelsea defender Reece James will be out for up to four weeks with a recurrence of a knee injury.

The Blues are boosted by the return of midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech after a post-World Cup break.

