United need new faces before January window shuts

Ronny Costello, Dode Fox Podcast, external

It wasn’t great, but we’re into the next round of the Scottish Cup. That’s ultimately what it’s all about.

The University of Stirling were the visitors to Tannadice for this fourth round tie and they were well in the game until Jamie McGrath’s overhead kick made it 2-0. Aziz Behich had opened the scoring with a lovely swivel and shot right into the roof of the net. Glenn Middleton made it 3-0 and United had passed their University Challenge.

The reward was a home tie vs Kilmarnock in February… which will likely mean a total of six games against them this season.

10 days left of the transfer window and there have been a few outs so far on loan, with speculation that more that could go out in Niskanen, Behich, Watt & MacLeod.

Who could be coming in though? Well apart from various WhatsApp group chat rumours of Ryan Hardie and Joel Nouble, who knows? We need to add depth to the squad to be able to change games from the bench and we need to replace those four aforementioned players, should they go.

Hopefully by the time next week’s column comes around there might be two or three in the door…