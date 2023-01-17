James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

We wrote last week that David Moyes needed to get four points from West Ham's next two games in order to keep his job.

That's mathematically impossible now after last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Wolves, which left us in the relegation zone and level on points with bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

With half of the season now played and just 15 points accrued, it has simply not been good enough. Many are wondering why he's still in a job but it does appear he's going to get another chance this week.

We now face a monumental game against fellow strugglers Everton at London Stadium on Saturday and nothing less than a convincing win will do. It could be argued even a win won't be enough to save him, when you consider West Ham’s February fixtures.

Moyes has worked wonders in east London over the past two years, giving fans experiences they never thought were possible. However, there comes a time when you have to make a decision to keep the club moving in the right direction, a different direction to the one it's now heading towards.

Thanks for the incredible memories, Dave, but now is that time.