Christian Pulisic faces two months out, confirmed Chelsea boss Graham Potter on Wednesday.

The US international limped off in the early stages of last week's defeat by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

"Pulisic is not ready, he is a couple of months away," said Potter, before Thursday's Premier League game at Fulham.

After an impressive World Cup, Pulisic had begun to re-establish himself in Chelsea's first team so this news comes as a blow for Potter, albeit softened by the arrival of Joao Felix from Atletico.