Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

Arsenal's best January business was signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined on transfer deadline day in 2018.

He had an amazing spell with the Gunners. He was the main man scoring goals - and the quickest to reach 50 in the Premier League for us.

He was also our captain, won the Golden Boot and lifted the FA Cup. It’s a shame his time ended the way that it did.

And the worst? It's probably Denis Suarez, who was on loan for four months but able to make only six appearances because of injury.

