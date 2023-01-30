FA Cup fifth-round draw in full
- Published
The FA Cup fifth-round draw has taken place, with the full list of ties as follows:
Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United
Bristol City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Derby County or West Ham United
Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town
The games will take place on the week of Wednesday, 1 March.