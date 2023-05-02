A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

"You're not fit to wear the shirt" was the chant from the away end at full-time in Bournemouth on Sunday. Delivered to statuesque players – lacking fight, but full of apologies.

There are calls for Javi Gracia – only appointed on 21 February – to be sacked. But the responsibility for appointing managers is Victor Orta – and of his five managerial appointments, only one can be considered successful.

And his struggle to build a squad capable of sustaining a Premier League place has been woeful.

If Orta was at fault for thinking that Jesse Marsch was the “natural successor” to Marcelo Bielsa, or that any number of his signings would ensure the club's top-flight status, why is he still in a job?

The answer seems to be that Andrea Radrizzani has been neither competent enough nor decisive enough. Ultimately, the decisions lie at Radrizzani's door, and unfortunately for Leeds United, having enough money to buy a club does not mean that you are competent enough to run it.

It is becoming increasingly clear that when the board sacked Bielsa, they got rid of the only capable person in the management team.

Spiralling towards relegation, only a miracle can save Leeds now.