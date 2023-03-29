Bournemouth v Fulham: Pick of the stats
- Published
No side have conceded more headed goals in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth's 11, while a league-high 32% of Fulham's goals this season have been headers (12/38). However, the Cottagers will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored a third of their headed goals.
Fulham have lost their past two league matches, but are yet to lose three in a row this term. Nine of their 10 league defeats in 2022-23 have come against teams starting the day in the top half of the table, with the exception being a 3-1 loss at 15th-placed West Ham in October.
Bournemouth have had the fewest shots (227) and second fewest shots on target (86) of any Premier League side this season. At the other end, they have faced the most shots (457) and shots on target (147).