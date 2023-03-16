Dominic Calvert-Lewin “has not” had a setback but is “monitoring his body”.

Dyche said: “He’s being careful and so are we because we’re trying to give him every opportunity. We want to get him as strong as he was two years ago. We want him out training every day, feeling good, then we’ll take it from there.”

He stressed the importance of Everton’s mentality: “It’s about concentrating on us. We’ve shown signs of improvement and last week was finding a different way to get the point. There’s no lack of effort or desire to do the right thing and we have shown good signs.”

On facing seven of the top 10 in their remaining 11 games: “You have to play them all so I always accept the league programme. We want to build the mentality to take on whoever we are playing, and then have the freedom to go and win the game.”

Conor Coady’s absence from the first XI is down to “fine margins”, with Dyche stating: “He’s an immaculate professional and a high-quality footballer with a fantastic attitude. Lots of good players could argue the case of getting in the team. It’s harder for them when the team is winning.”