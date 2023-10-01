Derek McInnes fears Kyle Magennis could be missing for an extended period after picking up a hamstring injury in Kilmarnock's 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

Magennis limped off moments after his own goal cancelled out Brad Lyons' opener for Killie.

"He'll definitely be out next week, he's took a sore one I think," McInnes said.

"It's a hamstring injury, how bad it is we don't know. We signed him and we got him for a reason because he's had injury problems.

"I've known him a long time, he played in the same St Mirren youth team as my boy and I've watched him since he was a teenager.

"When we signed him there was nothing on the medical that we could fail him on - he's just been unfortunate with a catalogue of a few injuries.

"He's not missed a training session, he's been terrific - the boy deserves a real dose of fortune. We'll support him and get round him and he'll be an influential player for us again."