Former Motherwell & Scotland manager Brown dies aged 82

Former Motherwell manager, Craig Brown, has passed away at the age of 82 following a short illness.

The former Scotland boss, who is still the last man to lead Scotland to a World Cup, began his involvement with the Lanarkshire club in 1974 as assistant manager to Willie McLean.

He returned to Fir Park alongside Archie Knox, midway through the 2009-10 season and guided the Steelmen to fifth in the Scottish Premier League, securing European football the following season.

Brown and Knox left Lanarkshire on 9 December 2010 to join Aberdeen, despite publicly reaffirming their commitment to the club just 24 hours before quitting due to interest from the Pittodrie side.