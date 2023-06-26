Brentford sign Ji-soo Kim

Brentford have completed the signing of Korean centre-back Ji-soo Kim from K League Two side Seongnam.

The 18-year-old will initially join up with the Bees' B-team upon their arrival for pre-season training this week.

Kim made 19 appearances in his debut season for Seongnam following his promotion to the first team in January 2022 and has also made 29 international appearances across three different age groups for the South Korean national team.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: "Ji-soo is an excellent prospect who was in demand from many teams in Europe this summer.

"He performed very well at the U20 World Cup recently so it’s a great credit to Lee Dykes and the recruitment team that we managed to sign him.

"We will give Ji-soo all the time he needs to learn English, adapt to life in England and grow into our club in the B team, and like all of our B-team players he will earn the opportunity to train and play with the first team based on his performances."