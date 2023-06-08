West Ham legend Trevor Brooking says, "you could not have written it in a script" as he toasted his club's dramatic Europa Conference League victory.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Brooking reflected on a "lovely evening" for the Hammers.

"I am so chuffed because it has been a tough year," he said. "They signed three big names last summer for £120m in Nayef Aguerd, Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca and before the World Cup, they had seen nothing.

"We were in the bottom five and everyone was worried. Then, after David Gold died and his daughter Jacqueline a couple of months later, everything seemed to be going wrong.

"Everyone was looking to this final wondering if we could round off a tough 12 months.

"So to win it in the last couple of months, with an Englishman scoring the goal... if you had read it in a book, you would have said it was a bit far-fetched.

"It is a wonderful feeling."