Morris departs Fir Park as seven first-team players await their fate

Motherwell have confirmed the departure of forward Josh Morris, while 14 otherplayers are out of contract and talks with a "number" of them are ongoing.

First-team players Jake Carroll, Max Johnston, Dan Casey, Dean Cornelius, Sean Goss, Mikael Mandron and Jack Aitchison are among the 14 whose deals have ended.

Meanwhile, loan players James Furlong, Stuart McKinstry, Jon Obika and Olly Crankshaw have gone back to their parent clubs, while Barry Maguire, Connor Shields and Robbie Mahon are returning to Fir Park following stints elsewhere.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “I want to personally thank each individual player for their efforts since I arrived at the club.

“Everyone has made an impact in their tenure and helped steer the club to not only another season in the Premiership, but to a strong finish that will only benefit this club at the start of next season.

“We are still speaking with a number of players at this very early stage of the summer and hope to get clarity on each situation very soon.

“For the players departing the club, I wish them all the very best in the future.”