Leicester v Norwich: What does the form show?
Leicester are unbeaten in all three of their Premier League home games against Norwich (W2 D1), though these games have seen just four goals scored in total (two 1-0 wins and a 1-1 draw).
Norwich lost the reverse fixture against Leicester 2-1 back in August – only in one of the last seven campaigns in which the sides have met have the Canaries lost both league games against the Foxes (2015-16).
Dean Smith has lost three of his four Premier League meetings with Leicester, though that one win did come at King Power Stadium (1-0 in October 2020 with Aston Villa).
All five of Patson Daka’s Premier League goals for Leicester have come at King Power Stadium, four of which have come in starts. Only Jamie Vardy (6) has netted more often at home for the club in the top-flight this season.