Ex-Everton midfielder Don Hutchison says quality is important in the survival battle but reckons "bottle and character" are the defining characteristics.

"Everyone down there is in a scrap and I don't think a couple of defeats last weekend will make a difference to Burnley and Everton," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"At this point, you want quality but you need bottle and character. They need to draw on this the most."

Burnley travel to Aston Villa tonight knowing a point will take them out of the bottom three on goal difference, although Villa comfortably beat Burnley less than two weeks ago at Turf Moor.

"I don't think that will affect tonight - you have to bury these results quickly," he said.

"But Villa have got something to play for. Their players are certainly playing for their positions at the club.

"Steven Gerrard will want to finish the season with momentum and take a feel-good factor into next season."

