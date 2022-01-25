Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Joao Moutinho may be coming towards the latter stages of his career but the 35-year-old is playing some of his best football in a Wolves shirt. Moutinho's contract at Molineux expires at the end of the season and it's crucial that the club extend his stay.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage has had a fantastic start to life at the club and a huge part of that is due to the midfield partnership of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. Moutinho grabbed his second goal of the season in the club's most recent win over Brentford which means it's already his highest scoring season in the old gold shirt. This was after his match-winning goal in the 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford at the start of the month. Speaking to the club last year, he admitted it's his goal to win something at Wolves. Various reports over the past six months have suggested that clubs across Europe are interested in signing Moutinho but with him starting 20 of the club's 21 Premier League games so far and still playing at a top level, Wolves would surely be daft to let him go.

Come on Wolves, let's sort that contract and get it signed.

