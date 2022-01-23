Leicester 1-1 Brighton - Rodgers reaction

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers to BBC Sport: "By the end of the game I think the draw was fair. We had some really good moments in the first half, we needed to keep doing what we were doing, had a great start to the second half but they then had a lot more of the ball and put us under a lot more pressure.

"No complaints, for where we're at as a squad it's a real challenge. We're where we deserve to be.

On players being at Afcon: "It's the same for other teams who are missing key players. The players gave everything. We have to have a greater care with our passing to play out of the pressure.

On Daniel Amartey and James Justin returning: "Daniel has been great for us this season when he has played. James I probably wouldn't have played for the 90 minutes but he showed incredible courage and fitness. Great to have those two back.

"The Tottenham result won't define what we are, the failures in the game are great lessons. There's no way we should lose that game and today we needed the mental courage."