Sam Aiken, Surrey: I think Arsenal need a strong striker that is just a point man, allowing the wide midfielders to push up and create and take chances. I also think we need another really solid CB. Joe Gomez?

Christian, Nigeria: We need a midfielder: Wijnaldum from PSG on loan or Svanberg from Bologna and we need to sort out Elneny, Lacazette, Aubameyang and Nketiah. Reduce our wage bill and then go for Vlahovic from Fiorentina or Isak from Sociedad if the chance comes up in January.

George Cox, Nottingham: We need a striker, would love a strong no. 9 like Vlahovic or Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Also need a midfielder to cover during Afcon, especially now it looks like AMN is leaving: Wijnaldum on loan, Bruno Gumiraes or Renato Sanchez would be great.

Will Langdale, UK: Try sign Vlahovic, Renato Sanches, Richarlison or Jonathon David. Let Aubameyang, Leno and maybe Lacazette go.

