Leicester v Tottenham: confirmed team news

Leicester City, playing their first Premier League game of 2022, make five changes from the side that beat Watford 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup on 8 January.

Kasper Schmeichel, Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas and Patson Daka all return to the starting 11, while defender James Justin is on the bench for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury more than 11 months ago.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Thomas, Maddison, Lookman, Daka.

Subs: Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, McAteer, Barnes, Perez, Daley-Campbell, Soumare, Brunt.