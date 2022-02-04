Guardiola on Alvarez, contracts & Cancelo
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round game with Fulham.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Deadline-day signing Julian Alvarez will remain at River Plate until the summer before Manchester City decide what to do. "We have enough in that position right now," said Guardiola. "He’ll stay at River Plate and the next pre-season with us, and after we’ll decide what happens."
There was a lot of talk about player contract extensions: "The manager has to work for today," said Guardiola. "But the club has to work for tomorrow. It can never stop."
Specifically on Joao Cancelo, he said: "Everyone knows how important he is to us. We struggled together when he arrived, we didn’t agree on things, in part my mistakes but now I’m so delighted he’s fully happy here and can play at this club for many years."
As for injury news, Gabriel Jesus picked up a "few niggles" on international duty with Brazil and Cole Palmer is not fit. Everyone else is good, including Riyad Mahrez following Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations exit.