Klopp on Mane v Salah, 'exceptional' Diaz & Elliott's return
- Published
Brendon Mitchell, BBC Sport
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Cardiff City.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final, Klopp said: "It's a great achievement for both getting through. It'll be exciting, one will be really happy after it and one less so. Both have a good chance to achieve something really big."
Klopp added that both players could be available to face Leicester City next Thursday, but would need to speak to them after Sunday's final.
On the arrival of Luis Diaz, Klopp said: "We're really happy and excited about the signing. We signed him because we like pretty much everything about him. He's an exceptional player."
On failing to get the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham across the line late on deadline day, he said the club were "obviously still interested" but that it was "not in our hands at the moment".
Klopp described the prospect of reaching two domestic finals as "massive", adding: "We've not been the most successful FA Cup team since I've been here but we're quite ambitious."
In terms of team news, Klopp confirmed that Harvey Elliott would be in the squad for the Cardiff game having returned to full team training and is "in a good place". Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara will be assessed after a chest infection but Naby Keita and Divock Origi are back in training.