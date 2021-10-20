Brighton v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Having lost their first seven Premier League games against Manchester City by an aggregate score of 21-2, Brighton came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in their most recent such meeting in May.
City have never lost back-to-back league meetings with Brighton, overall losing just four of their 22 previous such games against the Seagulls (won 14, drawn four, lost four).
Brighton scored more goals in their most recent match against Manchester City (three) than they had in their previous eight games against them in all competitions (two).