Brighton v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Having lost their first seven Premier League games against Manchester City by an aggregate score of 21-2, Brighton came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in their most recent such meeting in May.

  • City have never lost back-to-back league meetings with Brighton, overall losing just four of their 22 previous such games against the Seagulls (won 14, drawn four, lost four).

  • Brighton scored more goals in their most recent match against Manchester City (three) than they had in their previous eight games against them in all competitions (two).