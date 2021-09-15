Arsenal's England forward Bukayo Saka has been approached by a number of clubs, but the Gunners consider the 20-year-old "untouchable". (Here We Go podcast, via Sun), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners have not abandoned hope of signing Lyon's France midfielder Houssem Aouar and will target the 23-year-old next summer, but it will be difficult to bring him to north London unless they qualify for the Champions League. (Todofichajes - in Spanish), external

