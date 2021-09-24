Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

I was impressed by Southampton in their draw at Manchester City last week. They haven't won yet, but they are not a team that looks like they are in any kind of trouble.

That's why I'm backing Saints to get that first victory here. Wolves have lost four of their first five league games and, although I don't see them struggling for long either, they don't look as strong as they did a couple of seasons ago.

Friction's prediction: I think this game is the hardest out of the 10 to predict. I was tempted to go for a 0-0 but Saints might edge it. They did look good against Manchester City last week. 1-0

