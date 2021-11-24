Brendan Rodgers says links with the vacant managerial role at Manchester United are "not real".

Rodgers has been named as one of the possible successors to the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

But when asked if that was a compliment, the Leicester City boss said: “I don’t take it as anything. It’s not real. There’s always gossip and that will be there until they appoint a full-time manager.

"My commitment is to here. I respect you guys have stories to do and to create a narrative, but that doesn’t include me."

Meanwhile, forward Ayoze Perez said the players were "not even thinking" about the prospect of their manager leaving, adding: "What he has showed is that he is totally focused on what we can improve. We are not thinking about anything else, and him neither."

Leicester are 12th in the Premier League and the 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea prompted boos from some fans.

“The supporters have been brilliant in my time here,” Rodgers added. “The away support has been amazing. It’s encouraging the team. We were playing one of the top teams in the world. To compete with that, we need all of our players available and to be at our top level.

"But it was not through lack of effort from players. I understand frustrations but I just ask for a bit of perspective. We have to be together."