Potter on injuries, Wolves and Covid
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton host Wolves on Wednesday.
Here is what he had to say:
Graham Potter confirmed that a small number of the squad have tested positive for Covid-19. "We have a combination injury and Covid. We are around three or four and that is something we have to deal with. We are just checking to make sure it is at that number."
He voiced his support of the decision to postpone their match against Tottenham at the weekend: "It sounded a serious situation at Spurs. Once we’re talking about health, people above me make the decision [to postpone] and we’re fully supportive of that."
There are also some injury issues for Brighton, who will be without their captain until January: "We won't have Lewis Dunk available until January, Adam Webster is getting closer and there's an outside chance of him being available for the weekend."
Potter called Wolves "an exciting challenge" and is wary of Brighton's opponents: "They had a bad start points-wise, but they had really good performances. They defend as a team really well."