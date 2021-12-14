'Inspirational' Gallagher in Garth's team of the week

Conor Gallagher: This was an important win for Crystal Palace, having lost three on the spin. Gallagher was an inspiration in the first half and scored a cracker in the second.

The Chelsea player, on loan to Palace, continues to impress at Selhurst Park. The only problem with this is that he is either going to cost Patrick Vieira too much money to buy - or worse he stays at Chelsea, which in my view would be a terrible mistake by the player.

