Thomas Tuchel believes he may be forced to bring Mateo Kovacic straight into the starting line-up for Sunday's game at Wolves, even though the Croatia international has only just returned to training.

Kovacic has not played since an injury in October and has also been isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tuchel's side have been stretched in central midfield over the past two months, with first-choice trio Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho all struggling with injury.

"Mateo trained for the first time today," said Tuchel. "But, my honest opinion, Jorginho is a doubt because he's in pain, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also a doubt because he's in pain.

"We may need to start with Mateo and N'Golo on Sunday. Would that be fair? Would that be possible? I don't know."

Kante made the bench for last night's draw with Everton but has not seen any action since 23 November.

"We have to find the balance," said Tuchel. "Maybe we are forced to do crazy stuff that we would not normally."