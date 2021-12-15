Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira speaking to Match of the Day: “I am happy with a point, we played against a really good team who put a lot of pressure on us.

"We started well and we stopped playing, stopped respecting the game and they scored two goals – we came back in the second half with a better desire to compete because in the first half they wanted it more than us.

“We came back with more determination, more competitiveness. The point was a good result because of the way we played, it is the process we may have to go through, to learn when we score first we have a chance to score the second one, when you don’t take those chances it is difficult.

“Everything was then about them, half-time came at the right time to put two or three things in place that allowed us to compete more.”