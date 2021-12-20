Arsenal's youngsters dismantle injury-hit Leeds

Thomas Mallows, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta celebrates two years in charge of Arsenal on Monday knowing his side are guaranteed to be in the Premier League's top four on Christmas day for the first time in five years.

Having been 10th when he took over in 2019 and 15th 12 months ago, that represents a tangible sign of progress under the Spaniard's stewardship.

His policy of building the side around a core group of young players is yielding results - with all three goalscorers against Leeds aged 21 or under.

The attacking quartet of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and Martin Odegaard tore the Whites to shreds at times, particularly during a first half that saw the Gunners have 11 shots on target, with only the excellence of goalkeeper Illan Meslier denying them more goals.

Leeds can rightly point to a crippling injury list that robbed them of 10 players, though they were also the architects of their own downfall, regularly conceding possession in dangerous areas.

They have now conceded 14 goals in their last three matches and have won just once in eight games to slump to 16th, just four points outside the relegation zone.

Despite that woeful run there is no danger of the Leeds fans turning on the players or manager Marcelo Bielsa, with the Elland Road faithful loudly chanting the Argentine's name even at 4-1 down.