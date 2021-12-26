Norwich 0-5 Arsenal: Smith reaction

Norwich boss Dean Smith, speaking to MOTD: "I have used a tennis terminology in the dressing room to describe our performance - it was littered with unforced errors.

"We gave two soft fouls away for two soft goals at the end. We cannot drop our standards from two games ago against Manchester United to today's showing.

"We got beat 3-0 at Spurs and 1-0 against Manchester United and I accept that because we played well in those games.

"We're not making the most of the big chances. I can stand here like every other manager and say we have had illnesses and injuries.

"But we have to be better than we were today.

"We have been beaten 5-0 at home and the coaching staff and I now have to try and lift the players. I'll have a debrief with them about this game and make sure we are ready for the next game."