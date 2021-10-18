Salah the best player in the world?

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There was nothing revelatory to be gleaned from Saturday’s game at Vicarage Road.

It is no surprise Liverpool have good players and, if you give them space, you will lose.

Equally, it was not a shock that having had a single training session with his full squad after taking over as manager, Claudio Ranieri found the 5-0 home defeat a tough watch.

However, the main debating point afterwards surrounded Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian’s brilliant individual goal - and his superb pass for Sadio Mane’s opener - led to questions being posed of Jurgen Klopp that Salah is now the best player in the world.

It is a decent shout that’s for sure.