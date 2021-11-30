West Ham v Brighton: Head-to-head stats

Each of the last five Premier League meetings between West Ham and Brighton have finished level. Only two fixtures in the competition’s history have had longer runs of consecutive draws – Aston Villa vs West Ham (7 between 1998 and 2001) and Birmingham vs Liverpool (7 between 2005 and 2010).

Brighton have never lost in eight Premier League meetings with West Ham (won three, drawn five), the most a side has faced the Hammers without defeat in the competition.