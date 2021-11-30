BBC Sport

West Ham v Brighton: Head-to-head stats

  • Each of the last five Premier League meetings between West Ham and Brighton have finished level. Only two fixtures in the competition’s history have had longer runs of consecutive draws – Aston Villa vs West Ham (7 between 1998 and 2001) and Birmingham vs Liverpool (7 between 2005 and 2010).

  • Brighton have never lost in eight Premier League meetings with West Ham (won three, drawn five), the most a side has faced the Hammers without defeat in the competition.

  • Brighton have scored 25 goals in their 24 Premier League games away against London sides, with 40% of these coming in their four visits to West Ham (10/25).