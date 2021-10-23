Leeds v Wolves: Confirmed team news
- Published
Leeds make one change from their 1-0 defeat by Southampton.
Raphinha missed that game because of Brazil's World Cup qualifiers finishing so late and he replaces Tyler Roberts today.
Kalvin Phillips is on the bench after a calf injury.
Leeds: Meslier, Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Shackleton, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, James, Rodrigo. Subs: Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Phillips, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville.
Two changes for Wolves from their 3-2 win over Aston Villa.
Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri replace Ruben Neves and Marcal.
Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Hwang, Traore, Jimenez. Subs: Hoever, Neves, Daniel Podence, Trincao, Moulden, Silva, Ruddy, Cundle, Campbell.