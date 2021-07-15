Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has yet to agree personal terms with Inter Milan but the Italian side are considered favourites to sign the 26-year-old Spaniard. (Football.london), external

Gunners midfielder Joe Willock has reportedly told the club he would prefer to rejoin Newcastle on loan for the new Premier League season. (Daily Express), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal are set to miss out on signing PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands forward Donyell Malen, 22, after he reached an agreement to join Borussia Dortmund. (Just Arsenal via Sports Bild), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column