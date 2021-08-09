Memorable debuts: Lukaku, Maguire & Martial at Man Utd

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United 4-0 West Ham, 13 August 2017)

Having signed from Everton for an initial £75m, Lukaku announced his arrival at Old Trafford in style with two goals in an energetic, accomplished display that helped lift Jose Mourinho's United to an easy opening-day win over the Hammers.

Harry Maguire (Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea, 11 August 2019)

It is difficult for a centre-back to stand out in a 4-0 win, but Maguire did just that on his first appearance as the world's most expensive defender as United crushed Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial (Manchester United 3-1 Liverpool, 12 September 2015)

The pink-booted Frenchman, then the world's most expensive teenager, electrified Old Trafford with a superb individual goal to help United sink Liverpool, skipping past a befuddled Martin Skrtel and slotting the ball beyond Simon Mignolet to send the Stretford End into raptures.

