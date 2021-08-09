Memorable debuts: Lukaku, Maguire & Martial at Man Utd
It's been another busy summer transfer window in the Premier League, with several big-money deals being done in recent weeks.
With eye-catching debuts from expensive new recruits a strong possibility this weekend, BBC Sport looks at some of the times star men delivered at the first time of asking...
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United 4-0 West Ham, 13 August 2017)
Having signed from Everton for an initial £75m, Lukaku announced his arrival at Old Trafford in style with two goals in an energetic, accomplished display that helped lift Jose Mourinho's United to an easy opening-day win over the Hammers.
Harry Maguire (Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea, 11 August 2019)
It is difficult for a centre-back to stand out in a 4-0 win, but Maguire did just that on his first appearance as the world's most expensive defender as United crushed Chelsea at Old Trafford.
Anthony Martial (Manchester United 3-1 Liverpool, 12 September 2015)
The pink-booted Frenchman, then the world's most expensive teenager, electrified Old Trafford with a superb individual goal to help United sink Liverpool, skipping past a befuddled Martin Skrtel and slotting the ball beyond Simon Mignolet to send the Stretford End into raptures.
