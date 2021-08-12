Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport

West Ham full-backs Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell produced a combined 15 assists last season - one more than usual league leaders Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool duo did combine for a league high 143 chances created during the season, an impressive 40 more than Coufal and Cresswell.

But clearly the Hammers players were better at converting those chances than the Liverpool players were.

Cresswell’s eight league assists were the most of any defender last season - and even factoring in his high playing time the left-back was joint top on assists per 90 minutes with Everton's Lucas Digne.

And Coufal wasn’t too far behind on either of those metrics during an impressive debut season in claret and blue.