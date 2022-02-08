Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League match with Leeds.

Here are the key lines:

While some clubs may have relished the winter break, Gerrard was adamant that it was "quite the opposite" for his side as they "were in a really good place going into the Everton game - we put in a right good, strong performance and the feeling was good."

He also reflected on the transfer window that saw the additions of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne: "If you look at the whole window it was very positive from our point of view. We did some strong business in the window and I feel we are in a much better place."

The Villa boss expressed the respect he holds for Wednesday's opponents: "I have a lot of respect for Leeds - I've followed them for many, many years. I was lucky enough to go and play at Elland Road on many occasions when I played. Great set of fans and a club that has taken a few bumps and knocks along the way but it seems to be back in a good place."

