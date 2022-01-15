Man City v Chelsea - team news

Manchester City are unsurprisingly much-changed from the side that beat Swindon in the FA Cup over a week ago.

Only Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne remain in the starting XI, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish returning to the side.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Grealish, Foden.

Subs: Dias, Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Steffen, Fernandinho, Mbete-Tabu, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand.