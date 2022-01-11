Southampton 4-1 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is very clear. Fair play to Southampton but we need to look at ourselves. If we don't play every second in every Premier League game 100% we will be in big trouble and we didn't do that today.

"We came back into the game but we conceded another goal to a set piece and we had to do better. Generally very strong defensive. We gave five chances away and Southampton scored from four of them.

"Goals change the momentum of games. I think first half we need to be much better on the ball and take more care on the ball, we didn't do that. We gave very little away and could have stayed in the game but in the second half we were too open.

"Every game we win or learn. We will definitely learn a lot from this game. It will be so hard to watch back but it is a reminder we have to be 100% every game or we will be punished."