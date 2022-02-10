Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

A good run under Dean Smith had seen Norwich move out of the drop zone until Newcastle's win over Everton on Tuesday.

Beating Palace here would have seen only five points between them and the Eagles, who have not won a league game since thrashing Norwich on the 28 December.

Early on a Canaries win looked on the cards thanks to Teemu Pukki's goal and two good chances that could have put them 3-0 up inside the first half hour.

But it was mostly Palace for the final hour as Jean-Philippe Mateta had a goal disallowed and then Wilfried Zaha curled a fine goal into the corner from 20 yards to level.

Unfortunately for him, he was then guilty of one of the worst Premier League penalties ever, slipping as he stepped up and scuffing his kick several feet wide.

Palace had the better chances to win, with Angus Gunn playing well in the Norwich goal, but are left still waiting for their first league win of 2022.